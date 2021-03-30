﻿Marawi mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), he announced Sunday.

In a statement he issued after the test results came out Sunday night, Gandamra said he got infected with the disease “despite careful and religious observance of minimum health protocols.”

“While our guards are lowered down after altering to our Community Quarantine Guidelines to encourage the movement of our local economy, this is a reminder to all residents of this city that this battle against the virus is far from over,” he said.

Gandamra also said he was in Manila on March 22 for a meeting with Housing Secretary and Task Force Bangon Marawi Chairman Eduardo Del Rosario and an official of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

“I had undergone antigen test in Manila (last Monday) and my result was negative. Last Saturday (March 27) I also had antigen test since I usually had antigen testing every weekend before I go home. It turned out positive so I underwent RT-PCR testing to confirm and it was indeed positive,” Gandamra said in a text message to the media on Monday morning.

Incidentally, he was involved in various activities with the Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), including the groundbreaking of the site for a halal slaughterhouse on March 25

During this event, he was joined by TFBM Chairperson Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, along with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Undersecretary Zyril Carlos and TFBM Field Office Manager Asst. Sec. Felix Castro Jr.

Gandamra said getting Covid-19 also served as a wake-up call to continue being vigilant by observing health protocols, avoiding non-essential travels and crowded gatherings.

“This is also a call to action to not be afraid to get vaccinated, as this is by far the most impactful move that our government is doing to protect ourselves from the disease,” he said.

As of March 29, Marawi City has 15 active cases of COVID-19: nine are isolated at a quarantine facility; four are admitted at Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City; one is isolated at the quarantine facility of APMC and Mayor Gandamra is being isolated in a “non-medical isolation unit”.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Marawi City Health Office recorded 723 infections with 27 deaths and 681 recoveries.

