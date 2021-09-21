﻿Marawi infra projects 80% complete

The government-led rehabilitation efforts in Marawi City is already 80-percent complete, Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairperson and housing czar Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario said on Sunday.

Despite the challenges posed by the health crisis and inclement weather, del Rosario assured all infrastructure projects will be done according to the timeline of completion.

“For all the public infrastructures na ginagawa natin (that we are doing), we are now 75 percent to 80 percent complete and all the rest will be completed by next year,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Marawi’s master development plan will be finished within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, del Rosario assured.

“All projects will be completed by June 30 of 2022 within the term of the President as promised,” said del Rosario.

The newly inaugurated two mosques and four village complexes in Marawi City are “solid testament(s) that the TFBM’s efforts are moving forward,” he said.

Del Rosario noted that the TFBM is prioritizing the rebuilding of mosques, which could help the siege-affected residents heal and recover from the “distressing effect of the war”.

He also announced that some 2,800 permanent housing units being constructed by the 56 implementing agencies and TFBM’s partner organizations are slated to be done by year-end.

More than 600 permanent shelters have been completed, 300 of which are now occupied by residents displaced by the 2017 siege between government forces and terrorists affiliated with ISIS.

Among the completed infrastructure projects outside Marawi’s most affected areas (MAA) are the 19-kilometer Transcentral Roads; Lilod Guimba, Banggolo, and Mapandi bridges; Central Fire Station Phase 1; fully-equipped Rorogagus Health Station; and improvement of road networks in Pantar-Marawi and Maul, Maranto.

The government also sustained its livelihood programs for residents and continues to provide other related assistance.

The TFBM has also completed some projects in the MAA such as the Disomangcop Mosque, Masjid Darussalam, and the Tolali Barangay Complex with health station and madrasah (Islamic school).

Del Rosario said the ongoing construction of permanent shelters in various resettlement sites, as well as the establishment of road networks inside MAA with underground utilities, solar lamps, and traffic lights, are now in the final stages of completion.

The building of three-story 20-classroom school buildings, the mall-like Grand Padian Market, School of Living Tradition, Peace Memorial Park, Marawi Museum, Marawi Convention Center, and the Sarimanok Stadium are likewise nearly finished.

The TFBM was created under Administrative Order 3 issued by Duterte on June 28, 2017, following the declaration of the government’s triumph against the terrorist groups.

The task force facilitates the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction efforts and helps displaced families recover.

