﻿Marawi IDPs begin transfer to new housing units

The Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) has guaranteed the turnover of all completed permanent houses to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi City starting this month.

“As promised last month, we will be turning over or inaugurating completed projects starting this month with these housing units and another mosque,” TFBM chair, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, said during his visit to the city on Thursday.

During his visit, del Rosario awarded 170 permanent shelters to the eight homeowners’ associations, composed of Maranao families, severely affected by the 2017 battle between government troops and the Islamic State-linked Maute Group.

Located in two separate resettlement sites, the houses have two bedrooms each and are equipped with water supplies and power facilities.

“We are now starting to feel and enjoy the initial fruition of the massive rehabilitation with the awarding of these permanent shelters. This is a concrete proof of the Duterte administration’s commitment to making Marawi better and stronger,” he said.

Del Rosario also graced the inauguration of the Masjid Darussalam mosque.

The TFBM is set to construct 2,500 permanent housing units intended to relocate IDPs residing in danger zones.

Last February, 109 two-story permanent shelters at the Hadiya or Gift Village in Barangay Dulay West were initially awarded to IDPs.

Del Rosario reiterated the Marawi rehabilitation is on track and would be completed before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency