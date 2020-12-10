﻿Manila’s rainbow-colored crosswalk reflects city’s diversity

A rainbow-colored pedestrian crosswalk has been unveiled in front of Plaza Rajah Sulayman along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, which Manila Mayor Franciso “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said is a reflection of the city’s diversity.

“’Yan ang uniqueness ng Manila, napaka-diverse ng Manila (That is the uniqueness of Manila, we are very diverse),” Domagoso said in an interview Wednesday.

The painting striped in colors evoke the gay pride flags, an appreciation for the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community and their contributions to society, Domagoso said.

“This is a small token of appreciation to the LGBTQ community and we would like them to know that we recognize their actions, artistic minds, and talent,” Domagoso said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Domagoso led the inauguration of the multicolored crosswalk along with the members of the LGBTQ community.

A similar rainbow-colored pedestrian crossing can be found at the corner of Arroceros and Natividad Streets near Liwasang Bonifacio, inaugurated in 2019.

Moreno, through his policies, has been supportive of the LGBTQ community. To recall, Domagoso recently signed Ordinance No. 8695 or the Manila LGBTQI Protection Ordinance of 2020 to protect the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression of Manileños from discrimination.

The said ordinance bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity expression.

The local government also recently passed the Gender and Development Code that protects women and all other genders against violence, sexual abuse, and other forms of harassment.

Domagoso said the Manila City government employs persons belonging to the LGBTQ community and expressed his appreciation for their work ethic and contribution to the local government.

“Malaking bagay ang kontribusyon nila. Makikita nyo naman napaka-diverse ng aming mga employees, very participative gusto ko lang maparamdam sa Maynila pantay-pantay (their contribution means a lot. As you see, we have very diverse employees, they are also very participative and I want them to feel that in Manila everyone is equal),” Domagoso said.

Source: Philippines News agency