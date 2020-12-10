﻿Manila waives ‘accumulated’ penalties of traffic violators

Motorists whose driver’s license was confiscated for violating traffic rules in the city of Manila have been granted amnesty after the city government waived their “accumulated” penalties, interests, and surcharges.

In his social media post on Wednesday, Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said the decision aims to help motorists amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Pinirmahan po natin ang (We already signed) Ordinance No. 8699 granting amnesty for payments of accumulated penalties, interests, and surcharges pertaining to traffic violations,” Domagoso said in his post.

The ordinance said the amnesty is granted to all delinquent holders of ordinance violation receipts (OVR’s) or those with accumulated penalties, interest, and surcharges.

All residents of Manila as well as from other areas whose licenses are confiscated by the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) or any commissioned officer authorized by the city may avail of the amnesty.

“The accumulated penalties, interests, and surcharges of the violation ticket shall be waived. Hence the holders of OVR’s shall pay only the original amount of violation. Payments made under the amnesty shall be unconditional. Thus payments under protests shall not be allowed,” the ordinance read.

The amnesty, Domagoso said, may only be availed of within 90 days from its effectivity.

He said holders of OVRs with a complaint pending before the office of the City Prosecutor or any other court are eligible to avail of the amnesty.

“Those who avail of the amnesty shall be exempt from criminal, civil and administrative liability arising from violation of traffic rules and regulations under Ordinance No. 8092 or the Manila Traffic Code without prejudice to the prosecution of other violations under existing laws and ordinances, rules and regulations,” the ordinance said.

Domagoso said no further amnesty shall be granted and that the accumulated penalties will be paid in accordance with the original computation of the penalties, interests, and surcharges.

Source: Philippines News agency