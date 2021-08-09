﻿Manila vice mayor joins list of officials infected with Covid-19

The city government of Manila announced on Sunday night that Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

An official statement released by the Manila Public Information Office stated the vice mayor’s test result came out Sunday afternoon.

“Sa kabila ng matinding pag-iingat ay hindi ko lubos na inaasahan ang nakalulungkot na resulta (Despite taking extreme caution, I was not expecting to receive this sad result),” Lacuna-Pangan, also a medical doctor, said in her official statement.

She also asked for prayers for her fast recovery, as well as for all those who have contracted Covid-19.

She likewise reiterated the city government’s call to strictly follow health and safety protocols.

Public officials, usually out and about to perform their duties, have not been spared from contracting the deadly virus.

Among those who got infected and fortunately recovered were Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte who tested positive twice, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, former Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Wilkins Villanueva.

