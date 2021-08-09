﻿Manila vax sites orderly after scrapping of walk-in policy

_After receiving much flak for its no-schedule policy, Manila’s vaccination program implemented the no walk-in policy starting Aug. 8 while the National Capital Region is under enhanced community quarantine.

Each village is given allotted slots, between 30 and 50 persons, at a specified time.

Some 15 vaccination hubs in the six districts deployed 2,000 doses each on Monday while three schools that serve as 24/7 jabs sites had 1,000 doses each.

The drive-thru vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand is strictly by schedule since it was opened on July 31.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso attributed the orderly and successful vaccination rollout by schedule to village officials, medical front-liners that include volunteers, and the Manila Health Department (MHD).

“Maraming salamat sa mga volunteers. Ito galing sa mga ospital namin, ‘yun galing sa ibat ibang mga ospital, hanggang Ilocos. Nagpuntahan dito para mag-volunteer (Thank you so much to our volunteers. They came from our hospitals and from other hospitals, even those from Ilocos. They came here to volunteer). Thanks to the MHD and the barangay,” Domagoso said in an interview on Sunday night at the Holy Trinity Academy in Sampaloc, one of three 24/7 sites.

The 24/7 vaccination is still under an experimental stage.

“If perfected, we will make it bigger. Today, three sites but strategically positioned in Manila on top of our regular community-based vaccination during the daytime. As long as we have the vaccine, we will inoculate. We will not stop,” Domagoso said.

He lauded some village officials who rented vehicles, like jeepneys, to safely transport their residents to and from the vaccination centers.

Residents who want to receive the Covid-19 jabs should secure the appointment stub from village officials.

The stub, together with the QR (quick response) code and an identification card should be presented to authorities in case a vaccinee is questioned as only authorized persons outside residence and those going out for essential and medical needs are allowed to leave the house.

On Sunday, Manila administered 40,676 doses of the Covid-19 jab.

Overall, the capital city has administered 1,507,545 doses, according to its Facebook post on Monday.:

Source: Philippines News Agency