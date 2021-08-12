﻿Manila vax program breaches 1M-mark

More than 1 million have been vaccinated by the city government of Manila against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Based on the latest data from the Manila Health Department as of 3 p.m. on Thursday, 1,001,060 individuals have been vaccinated with at least a single dose, Manila Public Information Chief Julius Leonen announced to the media via text message.

Of the total, 667,439 are fully protected.

Including the single-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine, the city government has administered 1,629,702 doses since the start of vaccination in March.

On Thursday alone as of posting time, 24,385 doses of different brands have been injected.

The city is utilizing 19 schools, four malls, six district hospitals, and the Quirino Grandstand drive-thru as vaccination centers.

Home vaccination is also available for immobile senior citizens and the bedridden.

The city still has 1,354 active Covid-19 cases after registering 208 new infections.

Sampaloc and Tondo 1 have the most active cases with 287 and 231, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency