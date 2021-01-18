﻿Manila to open drive-thru Covid-19 swab test facility Jan. 18

The city government of Manila would launch its free drive-through coronavirus disease (Covid-19) swab test facility at the Quirino Grandstand on January 18.

In his Capital Report live broadcast on Friday, Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said he will be transforming the former drive-through serology testing site into a drive-through swab testing site.

However, Domagoso clarified that the free Covid-19 drive-through swab test will be done “by appointment system only.

“Maaari na kayo magpa swab by appointment dun sa ating drive thru, pwede kayong pumunta starting January 18. Tumawag lang sa Manila Emergency Operating Center or MEOC para ma schedule kayo (You may have your swab test by appointment in our drive-through starting January 18. Just call the Manila Emergency Operating Center so you will be scheduled”,” Domagoso said.

Domagoso said scheduling an appointment is important to ensure that the data of the individual who had their swab test will be handled properly.

This, he added, will also ensure that the person will be contacted and traced immediately as the need arises.

The drive-thru swab testing, Domagoso said, will be operational starting Monday, from 8 a.m. to noon, and will only accommodate 100 individuals per day.

Domagoso said the free drive-thru swab test will be available both for Manila residents and non-residents.

“Preferred namin taga Maynila. Pero as I have said yung pandemic na ito is a universal problem so it has to be approached universally (We prefer Manila residents. But as I have said, this pandemic is a universal problem and has to be approached universally),” he said.

Domagoso said this would enable Manila residents and those coming from nearby areas and provinces to avail of free swab tests as private hospitals charge a hefty fee for the procedure.

As of Friday, the city government of Manila has already conducted free Covid-19 swab tests for a total of 66,067 individuals.

Source: Philippines News Agency