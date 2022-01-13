﻿Manila to open drive-thru booster shot vax in Luneta

The city government of Manila will launch its drive-through vaccination site specifically for booster shots against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta on Thursday.

The new vaccination site is destined for four-wheel drive vehicles with a maximum of four to five persons, Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said in an interview during the site inspection on Wednesday.

Domagoso said the site will be operational every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will accommodate people on a first come-first served basis, thus there is no need to get a booking or schedule.

It will have four lanes and will serve about 300 vehicles per day or equivalent to around 1,500 individuals, and will accommodate Manila and non-Manila residents.

All brands of the Covid-19 vaccines will be available at the drive-through.

Meanwhile, the drive-through reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or swab test also at the Quirino Grandstand will also continue.

As of Tuesday, the city government has already deployed 198,454 booster shots for those whose last vaccine was received at least three months ago.

Meanwhile, the drive-through booster shots vaccination for two-wheel riders continues at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Lawton, beside the Manila City Hall.

The vaccination site in Lawton first accommodated delivery riders, and was later on expanded to the general public as long as they come in motorcycles or bicycles.

Faye Orellana of the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) said 4,925 individuals have so far been inoculated in the site since it opened last Thursday.

The city also has existing vaccination sites in malls, schools, and barangay health centers.

Domagoso assured that the city government would continue to improve and expand its vaccination program to inoculate as many people as possible.

“We welcome you to the City of Manila, basta tayo tulong-tulong muna. Ang importante, ma-booster yung tao, mabakunahan yung tao para maiwasan ang kamatayan sa impeksyon ng (let us all help one another. What is important is that people get protected with the booster shot to avoid more deaths due to) Covid-19. Vaccination is the solution. That is the only way to protect yourself and your family,” Domagoso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency