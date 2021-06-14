﻿Manila to insure over 45K barangay workers

Village officials in Manila will soon have accident insurance protection after the city government approved a budget of PHP7.5-million for their coverage.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, with Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, signed the Letter of Confirmation on Monday with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Manila Director Rolynne Javier.

“Today is history. Matagal nang hinihingi ng mga barangay ito na proteksyon sa kanila. Matagal na naming pangarap ito sa mga barangay (The barangays have been asking for this protection for so long. We have been dreaming of this for the barangays),” Domagoso told GSIS and DILG-Manila officials before the ceremonial signing.

The insurance coverage will give a “level of comfort and confidence” to the officials, Domagoso said.

“Many of those who have been serving in the barangay level, many of them died and the local government that they are serving are unable to help them,” Domagoso said in Filipino.

Under the approved budget, the following barangay officials, numbering about 45,700 will get insurance coverage: Punong Barangay (chair), Sangguniang Barangay member (councilor), Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, Barangay Secretary, Barangay Treasurer, members of the Lupong Tagapamayapa (pacification/security committees), and Barangay Tanod Brigade (watchmen)

Each barangay official is entitled to an accidental death compensation worth PHP150,000, medical reimbursement of PHP15,000, and burial assistance worth PHP10,000 under the GSIS proposal.

The insurance provision is mandated under Resolution No. 1, series of 2021, of the Manila Peace and Order Council and in line with the implementation of the 2020 to 2022 Manila Peace and Order and Public Safety Plan.

“Sinosoga natin sila sa frontlines kaya kailangan ito (We are putting them on the frontlines that is why they need this)” Domagoso said.

