﻿Manila sticks to walk-in policy in all vaccination sites

Even non-residents flocked to vaccination sites in Manila on Tuesday to get their protection against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) amid rising infections in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The city’s vaccination sites are in two malls and six public schools for first, second, and booster shots while 45 health centers administer primary doses, all on a first come, first served basis.

The city also offers free swab tests for all.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, the city government has already administered 3,039,022 doses.

Of the total, 1,489,068 are already fully vaccinated, including those who received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

A total of 222,656 minors aged 12 to 17 years have also received their Pfizer jabs, with 104,587 already with two doses.

Total booster shots are at 121,641.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, during his inspection of a mall site, said the city has enough Covid-19 jabs.

“Ako ay nananawagan, ito ay magiging pandemya ng mga hindi bakunado. Ayon sa mga datos na meron kami, ang mga na-iimpeksyon ay hindi mga bakunado (I appeal to you, this will be a pandemic for the unvaccinated. According to the data that we have, most of those who get infected are those who have not yet received the vaccine),” he said in a video posted online.

