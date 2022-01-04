﻿Manila prepares quarantine sites for possible case surge

The city government of Manila is reviewing the facilities of its quarantine sites in preparation for a possible surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases due to the Omicron variant.

The city has a 530 Covid-19 bed capacity and a buffer of about 200 beds in several dormitels.

Only 37 beds are in use as of posting time.

On Monday, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and officials of the Manila Health Department (MHD), Manila Department Risk Reduction Management, and Manila Police District inspected renovation works at the Araullo High School site at the corner of United Nations and Taft Avenues.

It is one of 12 facilities put up last year.

The Manila Covid-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand grounds in Rizal Park currently has a 93-percent occupancy rate as it accommodates mild and asymptomatic patients, including returning overseas Filipinos, to free up hospitals.

In terms of available treatment for Covid-19 patients, the MHD stockpile includes 3,500 pieces of remdesivir, 700 tocilizumab, and 42,000 tablets of molnupiravir.

The medicines are free for anyone, Manila residents or not.

In addition, the city government has 1,300 oxygen tanks.

As of 12 noon Monday, the city’s six district hospitals have a total Covid-19 bed capacity of 41 percent, or 207 beds occupied out of 501.

“Pinipilit lang namin maging handa, maagap (We are just trying to be ready) as much as possible,” Domagoso said in a video posted online. “Whether you’re mild, moderate, severe and critical, lahat ng stages ng Covid patient, may gamot ang Maynila na maaari naming maitulong (all stages of Covid patients, Manila has the medicines that we can share with those who need them).”

Source: Philippines News Agency