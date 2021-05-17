﻿Manila partners with Eye Bank to promote eye donation

The city government of Manila is promoting eye and cornea donations, with Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso kicking off the campaign on Monday by signing a donor card that will allow the Eye Bank Foundation of the Philippines (EBFP) to harvest his corneas and other parts of his eyes upon his death.

Domagoso signed a memorandum of agreement with Eye Bank, a non-stock, non-profit, non-government humanitarian organization owned by EBFP, for Manila to join the eye donation campaign.

“Sana sumunod na kayo. Wala namang mawawala sa inyo kapag naging eye donor kayo. Ibig sabihin lang ay kung namatay kayo, may makikinabang pa rin sa mga mata ninyo (I hope you follow suit. You will not lose anything if you become an eye donor. It only means that if you die, somebody else will benefit from your eyes),” he said.

The city government also partnered with the Santa Lucia International Eye Bank of Manila to support Eye Bank.

EBFP president and CEO Dr. Ma. Dominga Padilla thanked Domagoso for the support and for being an eye donor himself.

“Napaka-importante maging cornea donor kasi napakaraming tao sa Pilipinas at sa buong mundo na hindi makakakita kung hindi dahil sa transplant (Being a cornea donor is so important because many people in the country and in the world will not be able to see if not for a transplant),” Padilla said.

Padilla admitted there is a need to educate the public about eye donation. She said there is nothing to fear about being an eye donor as corneas and eyes are only harvested after they have died.

The Eye Bank, located within the Philippine General Hospital compound, is the only state-of-the-art eye banking facility in the country that evaluates and distributes donated eye tissue or corneas for use in transplantation, research, and education.

Cornea transplant is the most common use of donated eye tissue.

Tissues from the retina, lens and other parts of the eye are likewise used in studying causes of and cures for eye disorders and diseases.

Diabetic eye disease, cataracts, macular degeneration, and glaucoma are some of the most common eye diseases.

Source: Philippines News Agency