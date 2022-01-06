﻿Manila offers booster shots for riders, Divisoria workers

To further intensify its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program, the city government of Manila has offered booster shots for workers in Divisoria and delivery riders passing by the city.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said the Booster Shot Night Vaccination for Divisoria workers will be held from 8 p.m. onwards on January 5.

The night vaccination will be dedicated for truck drivers, porters, shippers, vegetable and meat vendors, and other workers in Divisoria.

The inoculation site will be held at Juan Luna Street corner Recto Street.

Domagoso said it is “very important” to protect these workers as they are part of the food supply chain of the whole Metro Manila.

He added it will be done right at their worksite so that work will not be disrupted as they can just drop by at their most convenient time.

Meanwhile, the city government has also scheduled a drive-through booster shot vaccination for delivery riders on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Lawton, just beside the Manila City Hall.

It will be dedicated for delivery workers from Grab, Angkas, Lalamove, Shopee, Lazada, Foodpanda, Mr. Speedy, and other riders using motorcycles.

Domagoso said all Covid-19 vaccine brands will be available on both sites.

He appealed to these workers to seize the opportunity and have themselves boosted against Covid-19 for extra protection.

“As we all know our Grab, Angkas o mga drivers ay paikot ikot sa Metro Manila so two things may happen –they be carrying virus o mahawa rin sila sa virus. Kahit sino, whether your Manilans o non Manilans, hindi maiistoorbo yung hanapbuhay nyo kasi (or other riders are going around Metro Manila so two things may happen –they may be carrying the virus or they may get infected with the virus. This is for everyone, Manilans or non Manilans, your work will not be disrupted because) you can just pass by at your most convenient and available time,” he added.

Those who would like to have their booster shot will just have to present their updated vaccination card.

As of Tuesday, the city government has already administered a total of 3,046,494 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Of the number, 1,591,899 have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 jab while 1,493,693 are already fully vaccinated after receiving two shots of the vaccine, including those who have received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

Meanwhile, 223,777 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered for minors aged 12 to 17. Of the total, 118,453 have received their first dose and 105,324 are already fully vaccinated.

The city government has administered 127,939 booster shots.

