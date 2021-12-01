﻿Manila inoculates 27.6K on Day 1 of nat’l vax drive

MANILA – A total of 27,600 doses of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs were administered by the city government of Manila at the opening of the three-day “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” national vaccination campaign on Monday.

Data released by the Manila Public Information Office showed 13,873 availed of the first dose, 6,968 got the second dose, and 6,759 were given booster or additional shots as of 8 p.m. Monday.

For the pediatric vaccination, 7,566 aged 12 to 17 also availed of free vaccines — 3,635 for the first dose, and 3,931 for the second dose.

Department of Health data showed the National Capital Region administered 139,812 doses on Monday, more than its committed target of 89,900.

The capital city has already breached its goal of at least one million to achieve population protection.

A total of 2,834,223 have been administered since March, with 1,358,828 individuals already fully vaccinated.

“This is our second day in helping the national government through the request of President Duterte to vaccinate as many people as possible. So far we are on track,” Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said in an ambush interview on Tuesday as the city commemorated the 158th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio at Liwasang Bonifacio near the Manila Central Post Office. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency