﻿Manila honors medical workers on Bonifacio Day

MANILA – The city government of Manila paid tribute to medical workers during the celebration of Andres Bonifacio’s 158th birth anniversary at Liwasang Bonifacio on Tuesday.

The city again called medical front-liners the country’s modern-day heroes because of their sacrifices to help the country in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso offered and asked for prayers for doctors and nurses who died in service.

“Ngayon matuturing natin na mga bagong bayani ang mga doctor at nurse. Ngayong araw na ito ay kinikilala natin sila sapagkat nakalulungkot man isipin, iyong mga doctor at nurse (We consider our doctors and nurses our modern-day heroes. Today, we recognize them, and while it is sad that some doctors and nurses), some of them, paid also the ultimate price, while serving our people,” he said in his speech.

Moreover, Domagoso encouraged the public to learn from the values of Bonifacio, the Father of Philippine Revolution, and emulate his patriotism immense love for the country.

He said that while other nationalities are welcome and may do business in the country, Filipinos rightfully own the country.

He added no one will truly care and show love for the country except for Filipinos.

Thus, he encouraged everyone to stay united and come together as a nation, even amid the differences in opinions, ideas, and beliefs. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency