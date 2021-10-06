﻿Manila cops seize P5.7-M shabu from 7 suspects

The Manila Police District (MPD) seized almost PHP5.7 million worth of suspected shabu in joint operations by Stations 7 and 14.

MPD chief Gen. Leo Francisco said about 835 grams of illegal drugs were seized in San Miguel on Monday and Tondo on Tuesday from seven suspects, including two senior citizens.

The suspects were presented during a press conference at the Manila City Hall’s Bulwagan ng Katipunan on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of Station 14 in Quiapo arrested 67-year-old Nasfira Nassir Abdulla (alias Lastrifa) during a buy-bust at a house along Marayag St. in Barangay 648, San Miguel on Monday.

Confiscated were 16 transparent plastic sachets containing a total of 735 grams of suspected shabu with an estimate value of PHP4.9 million.

OnTuesday, operatives of Station 7 in Tondo arrested the other six suspects and seized 100 grams of suspected shabu, worth about PHP680,000, on the corner of Raxabago and Juan Luna Streets.

The suspects were identified as Jonathan Balingit, 24; Esmelita Tumbagahan, 61; Renalyn Silverio, 40; Aldwin Castillo, 43; Anna Punzal, 40; and Mark Echalar, 42, all Tondo residents.

“Kudos to MPD officers and operatives for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation. Let us intensify our intelligence to eradicate drug proliferation in the community,” National Capital Region Police Office Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency