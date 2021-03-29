﻿Manila, Church agree to scrap outdoor activities

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and the Catholic Church agreed on the 10-percent seating capacity during Masses and the scrapping of activities outside the church during Holy Week.

Live streaming of Masses will also continue, officials said.

“Agree ako (I agree),” Domagoso said in a message to reporters on Friday when asked about the Church directive.

Archdiocese of Manila administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo said no religious activities would be conducted outside churches during the Holy Week.

Activities such as the Pabasa (the reading of the Passion of Christ), Cenakulo (Lenten play), processions, motorcades, and Visita Iglesia (church visit) are important Holy Week traditions for Filipino Catholics.

Pabillo said religious worships would be conducted inside the church starting March 24 but only at 10-percent maximum capacity.

“Let the worshippers be spread apart within our churches, using the health protocols that we have been so consistently implementing,” he said.

Domagoso and Catholic Church officials reiterated that churchgoers must comply with the minimum health standards, such as the wearing of masks and face shields, frequent hand sanitation, and safe physical distancing.

