﻿Manila Chooks eliminated from Doha Masters

Manila Chooks’ stint in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Doha Masters came to an abrupt end during the pool stages at the Al-Gharafa Sports Complex in the Qatari capital early Saturday (Manila time).

The team of Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike got swept in Pool A action that also comprised of world number one Liman of Serbia and host nation’s representative Lusail.

Liman stomped its class against Manila Chooks early on by racing to a 12-5 lead.

Munzon carried the fight for Manila Chooks after draining two-pointers to cut the lead down to one, 14-13, but that was all the Filipino team can rally back as Stefan Stojacic, who interestingly enough was Munzon and Pasaol’s trainer with Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 earlier this year, knocked down the match point with 2:22 to spare.

On the other hand, Souley Ndour’s heft was just too much for Manila Chooks as Lusail sent them packing with a 19-14 win.

In the rubber match to decide which team would join Liman in the quarterfinals later Saturday that many thought Manila Chooks may win, Lusail raced to a 5-2 lead with Ndour showing his inside prowess.

Despite the efforts from Santillan and Pasaol, especially on the defensive end, Ndour and Greek reinforcement Kostas Vasileiadis led Lusail’s endgame charge that upped its lead to six, 16-10, and the team never looked back from there.

Liman, which beat Lusail, 21-8, on Friday night, will head to the playoffs with the top seed in Pool A, while Lusail will have the second seed. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency