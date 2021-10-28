﻿Manila Cathedral to bless urns during Sunday Masses

The Manila Cathedral on Wednesday announced that families can bring the cremated remains of their departed loved ones for blessing during Sunday Masses.

In a Facebook post, the church known as the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception initially said it started the Rite of Blessing of Cremated Remains last October 24.

The blessings of urns will be held on October 31, November 7, and November 14.

“From October 24 to November 14 in all our Sunday Masses, we will be having the Rite of Blessing of Cremated Remains. The family may bring the urn and a picture of their beloved dead, and we will celebrate a worthy liturgical blessing for them,” the Manila Cathedral said.

“Let this loving action of the Church make our houses of worship welcome places of prayer and consolation especially for families who lost a loved one in this time of the pandemic,” it added.

The minor basilica has three scheduled Masses on Sundays — 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and 6 p.m.

Catholics honor saints and their departed loved ones on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, which are commemorated on November 1 and 2, respectively.

Source: Philippines News Agency