﻿Manila Cathedral tightens health protocols for Mass attendees

The Manila Cathedral on Thursday reminded visitors to comply with strict health protocols being implemented inside the basilica.

“Considering the surge of Covid19 cases and the recommendations of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) and DOH (Department of Health) may we remind everyone who would be coming to attend Mass at the Cathedral about the updated guidelines,” the cathedral said in a Facebook post.

The basilica added that only fully vaccinated individuals, including seniors and minors, will be allowed inside the Cathedral, in compliance with government regulations.

They will also be required to present proof of vaccination.

It said seating inside the cathedral will be limited to 30 percent capacity.

“Use of face masks will be strictly implemented. Bring your personal QR code from StaySafe.ph for contact tracing,” the basilica added.

It also encourages those experiencing any symptoms or exposed to people who have exhibited symptoms or who tested positive for Covid-19, to stay at home and follow Masses online.

For online Mass schedules, the public may visit social media accounts of the Manila Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Niño in Tondo, Manila has suspended public Masses for the upcoming feast of the child Jesus next week due to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

The parish announced the new measure on Wednesday and will take effect from January 15 to 16.

“This move is to prevent the influx of devotees who are at risk of infection with Covid-19,” the shrine said in a statement.

It added that the liturgical services will be livestreamed through their Facebook page.

In Cebu City, there will also be no public Masses at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño for the 457th Fiesta Señor held every third Sunday of January.

Devotees have been advised to participate in the novena and fiesta Masses through the basilica’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Source: Philippines News Agency