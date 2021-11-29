﻿Manila bettor bags P16-M lottery jackpot prize

Christmas came early for a lone bettor who bagged the PHP16-million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 draw on Thursday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Friday.

In an advisory, the PCSO said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination of 38-41-21-28-02-13 with a jackpot of PHP6,037,716.20. The winning ticket was bought in Manila City.

To claim the check, the bettor must proceed to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

A total of 34 other bettors who guessed five out of the six winning combinations won PHP24,000 each, the PCSO said.

About 1,749 bettors got PHP800 each for getting four of the winning combinations while 20,062 bettors won PHP20 each for guessing three right combinations.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

This is the fifth time this month wherein a sole bettor bagged the jackpot prize of the state lottery’s games.

Last Nov.13, a lone bettor from Laguna became an instant millionaire after winning the PHP8.48 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while last Nov. 9, another bettor from Quezon City bagged the PHP15-million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

Last Nov. 7, another bettor from Misamis Oriental also won the PHP8.24 million jackpot of the Lotto 6/42 while on Nov. 4, a sole bettor from San Carlos City, Pangasinan bagged the PHP125 million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing the products of PCSO as a large chunk of its revenue goes to charity programs.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

Source: Philippines News Agency