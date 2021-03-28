﻿Manila archdiocese to scrap ‘arancel’ system starting April 14

The Archdiocese of Manila has ordered the abolition of the charging of fixed rates or the “arancel” system for baptism, confirmation, and offering of Mass intentions in all its churches starting next month.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby decree that beginning April 14, 2021, there will no longer be any fixed rates for the celebration of sacraments of baptism and confirmation and for the offering of Mass intentions in the churches in the Archdiocese of Manila,” Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo said in a decree issued on Thursday.

Pabillo, however, said donations from the faithful are encouraged.

He said they are preparing for the removal of the policy in response to the pastoral letter on stewardship and the abolition of the “arancel” system issued by the bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Manila in 2017.

“In response to this letter, we, in the Archdiocese of Manila, have gradually prepared to establish stewardship programs and implement the removal of the ‘arancel’ system. Recently, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines reiterated this commitment in line with the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines,” Pabillo added.

Aside from Manila, the archdiocese covers the cities of Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasay, and San Juan.

The “arancel” system in the Church refers to the practice of giving stipends to priests for specific church services.

The Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan and several archdioceses and dioceses have abolished the system.

Source: Philippines News Agency