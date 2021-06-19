﻿Manila archbishop gets ‘red hat’ in Capiz

Incoming Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula received his insignia as cardinal in a bestowal rite at the Immaculate Conception Metropolitan Cathedral in the Archdiocese of Capiz, Roxas City on Friday.

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, His Excellency Most Rev. Charles John Brown, D.D., bestowed the insignia composed of the Scarlet Biretta or the red hat, cardinalate ring, and a titular title on the 69-year-old Advincula, personally witnessed by a limited number of people and streamed live over Facebook.

The red hat is a sign of the dignity of the Cardinalate while the ring symbolizes fidelity to the Church.

In his homily during the thanksgiving Mass, Advincula said the rites coincided with the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the country.

“It is a gift to the local Church, it is a gift to the Church in the Philippines,” he said.

“Honestly, I was expecting to serve here in Capiz until the Lord called me back to Him. The Holy Father called me to go to Manila and I have to obey. Please accompany me with your prayers as I journey into this new field of ministry,” he added.

He said a “cardinal listens to the Pope, he listens also to the people so that he could bring their voices to the Pope”.

He said it is his humble prayer that the Cardinalate bestowed on him “will be an instrument for the renewal of God’s people”.

The country’s ninth cardinal will be installed as the 33rd Archbishop of Manila on June 24, 2021.

The Pamati-Archdiocese of Capiz said in a Facebook post that it was the first time that a cardinal was gifted with his emblem right in his province.

“Usually, these insignia are given during the public consistory in the Vatican by the Pope wherein those who were elected to the Sacred College of Cardinals are officially proclaimed to such rank,” it said.

Advincula is from a family of priests, according to the Manila Cathedral.

He has two brothers who are also priests, the late Msgr. Benjamin Advincula, and their younger brother Fr. Neil Peter Advincula, currently a parish priest in Capiz.

He also has a cousin priest, Fr. Antonio Fuerte Arinquin, and two uncle priests, Msgr. Siforiano Fuerte and Msgr. Edmundo Fuerte, his mother’s brother and cousin, respectively.

