﻿Manila aids Sta. Mesa fire victims

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said the city government will assist around 615 families or a total of 2,245 individuals who were affected by a fire in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Monday.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Domagoso also gave assurance that the city government will do its best to implement the minimum health protocols in the different evacuation sites.

Domagoso said city personnel will clear the fire site on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will start the distribution of assistance including building materials so that fire victims can start rebuilding their houses.

On Monday night, Domagoso visited the fire victims to personally check on their situation and assess their needs.

“Salamat po sa Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), sa ating Manila Fire Department at sa MDSW sa inyong maagap na aksyon. Makakaasa po kayong pangangalagaan at bibigyan ng suporta ng pamahalaang lungsod ang mga nabiktima ng insidente sa abot ng ating makakaya (thanks to the MDRRMO, the Manila Fire Department, and the Manila Department of Social Welfare for the immediate response. The city government of Manila will extend the needed support to all fire victims as much as we can),” he said in a Facebook post.

The fire victims took shelter in several evacuation sites including the Hipodromo covered court and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) covered court.

Meanwhile, MDSW director Re Fugoso said the Manila Health Department (MHD) has also assigned medical teams to check on every family and individuals staying at the evacuation centers.

Milk and diapers have also been distributed to mothers with small children.

Source: Philippines News Agency