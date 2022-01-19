﻿Manhunt on vs. killers of BARMM official in Tacurong

Police here have launched a manhunt against two men who shot dead an education official while he was driving home with his wife here on Monday night.

Lt. Col. Joan Maganto, city police director, said Tuesday police teams have been dispatched to know the identities and whereabouts of motorcycle-riding gunmen who ambushed Javier Kumandi Sr., schools district supervisor of Pandag, Maguindanao, in Barangay San Pablo of this city.

“Pursuit operation is still ongoing up to now,” he said.

Kumandi belonged to the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Initial police investigation showed Kumandi was driving his black Toyota Innova (AGA-5857) heading home with his wife in Barangay San Pablo when unidentified gunmen onboard motorbikes opened fire on them at about 7 p.m.

“Kumandi died on the spot,” Maganto said.

Kumandi’s wife, who was not identified in the report, was rushed by responding police officers to a hospital in the city where she is getting medical attention.

Maganto said police investigators have yet to establish the motive behind the attack.

Source: Philippines News Agency