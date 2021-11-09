﻿Manhunt on for killer of family of 5 in CamSur

Police has issued an All Points Bulletin as they hunt down the suspect who killed five members of a family in Milaor, Camarines Sur on Friday.

In a phone interview on Saturday, Col. Louie Dela Peña, Camarines Sur police spokesperson, said they are tracking the whereabouts of Arthur De Leon, the prime suspect in the killing of Romeo de Leon, 72; Samuel Cobilla Jr.; Noela Agliones, 7; Hobbie John 6; and Robbie John, 4, all surnamed Britanico.

All but one of the victims were declared dead on arrival at a Naga City hospital, while one of the minors died on Saturday.

Hades John Britanico, the lone survivor, remained in critical condition.

Police report said the victims were watching television when the suspect, dressed in camouflage uniform and armed with an M16 rifle, barged in and fired at the victims at around 5:45 p.m. in Barangay Tarusanan.

Investigators said the motive may have been a long-standing family feud involving a land.

An earlier report mistakenly tagged the suspect’s brother, Army Private 1st Class Mark Emmanuelle De Leon of the 9th Infantry Division (ID), as the culprit until witnesses attested it was Arthur.

Maj. John Paul Belleza, 9ID public affairs chief, said in another phone interview that Mark “could not be the assailant because he was in the camp and detained as he was also facing criminal charges.”

Source: Philippines News Agency