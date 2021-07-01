﻿Mandaue City cops relieved over filthy station

CEBU CITY – The Police Regional Office (PRO) in Region 7 on Thursday relieved the personnel of the Mandaue City Police Station 1 for violating the “intensified cleanliness policy” (ICP) of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

Their relief came 13 days after the station launched a village clean-up drive in its area of responsibility.

Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo said the policemen were ordered relieved effective Thursday after the inspection of the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) in Central Visayas.

“We organized the inspection team and we tasked RIAS to implement the ICP. During the conduct of the inspection, they found out so many defects which we can’t let it pass because prior to ICP, the PRO-7 has a program called KKK-7 which means “kahapsay ug kalimpyo sa kampo sa (order and cleanliness at the) PRO-7,” Montejo told reporters during the presentation of confiscated and surrendered loose firearms at the Regional Mobile Force Battalion headquarters in Sibonga town.

Montejo instructed the chief of the Mandaue City police office to subject the Station 1 commander, Maj. Eric Gingoyon, along with more than 30 officers and non-commissioned officers, to clean the area every morning as part of their penalty.

This is to train the policemen to get used to cleaning their station, he said.

After physical drills and exercises, the relieved personnel from Station 1 will also get lectures on different topics.

Last June 18, Gingoyon and his subordinates launched the “Oplan Limpyo Mandaue” program in Barangay Guizo where the cops trimmed tree branches, scraped walls and sidewalks, repainted pedestrian lanes and de-clogged canals.

They also put some trash bins at the Guizo Barangay Hall and collection bins for recyclable plastic bottles.

In a media interview, Gingoyon said they chose to do the clean-up drive in Guizo because of the village’s problems on drainage and vandalism.

However, Montejo said although the policemen conducted the barangay clean-up, their station was found dirty and disorderly.

He said they will look into the matter.

Source: Philippines News Agency