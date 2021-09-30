﻿Manaoag’s most wanted person nabbed in Pampanga

Authorities have arrested the most wanted person in this municipality in Guagua town, Pampanga after seven years of evading the law.

In an interview on Wednesday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office information officer Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr. identified the suspect as Manuelito Gamboa, 32, originally from Barangay Lipit Norte in Manaoag town, Pangasinan.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on Feb. 11, 2014 by Regional Trial Court Judge Efren Tienzo of Branch 49 in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan for a rape case.

“The Manaoag police coordinated with the Guagua police for the arrest of the suspect on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was brought back to Pangasinan Tuesday night,” he said.

Melchor added the suspect had been working as a tricycle driver in Guagua when the Manaoag police got information of his whereabouts.

Source: Philippines News Agency