﻿Man wanted for murder ends run after 45 years

After hiding for more than four decades, a person who is wanted for murder was finally captured by policemen in Kalinga province.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, information officer of Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR), on Friday said Kalinga police were able to arrest Jaime Tochok Bulatao, now 77 years old, resident of Tabuk City, Kalinga after hiding and evading the law for four-and-a-half decades.

The police officer said Bulatao was arrested by operatives of Tabuk City Police Station by virtue of warrants of arrest for the crime of multiple frustrated murder and murder issued by then Regional Trial Court (RTC) branch 25 presiding judge Marcelino Wacas.

Abellanida said the murder case happened in 1976 where Bulatao was tagged in the killing of Alexander Alngag, then mayor of Tinglayan, Kalinga.

In 2008, Bulatao was again implicated in the foiled ambush of then Mayor Marcelo Dela Cruz of Rizal, Kalinga.

Abellanida said there were several attempts in the past to arrest Bulatao but failed.

“Whenever our men get information that he is there and responds to information, he always evades it. But he is not always that lucky. It is time for him to face the charges,” the police officer said.

He said the arrest was successfully carried out through the support of the community.

Source: Philippines News agency