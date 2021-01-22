﻿Man killed over land dispute with village chief in Pangasinan

A 55-year-old man in this city was killed on Thursday over a land dispute with the village chief in Barangay Pandan here.

In an interview, Maj. Arturo Melchor Jr., information officer of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) identified the victim as Alfred Pasamic, a resident of Sitio Bolo, Barangay Pandan this city who allegedly got into a heated argument with Barangay Captain Timoteo Giron over a land dispute.

“They had a heated argument then they had (a) fistfight at noon today. Later on, the barangay captain allegedly called a companion whom he asked to shoot the victim several times in the different parts of his body,” he said.

The victim who sustained gunshot wounds was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, he added.

“Giron is now under the custody of the police but his companion is still at large (as of writing). A manhunt operation is still being conducted,” Melchor said.

He added the barangay where the disputed land is situated is facing the Hundred Islands National Park.

