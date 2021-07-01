﻿Man arrested for unlicensed guns in Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Several unlicensed guns and ammunition were confiscated from a villager after authorities raided his house in Santa Ignacia, Tarlac on Thursday.

Armed with a search warrant, joint elements of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company–Tarlac Police Provincial Office (PMFC-TPPO) and Santa Ignacia Municipal Police Station swooped down on the house of Ernie Pablo, 39, a driver and resident of Barangay Poblacion West.

Confiscated during the raid were nine pieces of ammunition for shotgun, 57 pieces of .22 -caliber ammunition, one Magnum .22 pistol with 12 ammunition, one unit .22-caliber Rifle Squibman with serial no. 98711 and one magazine.

The suspect is facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act of 2013.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano T. De Leon, regional director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3), said they have been continuously beefing up their drive to recover and seize loose firearms through police operations and implementation of search warrants against illegal gun owners.

“May this serve as a stern warning to all especially those who have not yet renewed their licenses or turned over their undocumented firearms in their nearest police stations for safekeeping. Stricter penalties are imposed against violators,” he said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency