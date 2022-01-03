﻿Man arrested for selling banned firecrackers in Bulacan

A man was arrested while in the act of selling 25 packs of “pla-pla” in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday.

Colonel Manuel M. Lukban Jr., acting provincial director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, identified the arrested suspect as Christian San Juan, a resident of Biñang 1st, Bocaue town.

Lukban said operatives of Bocaue Municipal Police Station arrested San Juan in a buy-bust operation and confiscated from him were packs of “pla-pla” and buy-bust money.

Lukban reminded the public of the penalties for those who will be caught in violation of Executive Order 28 and Republic Act 7183, which include a fine of PHP20,000-PHP30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, cancellation of license and business permit, and confiscation of inventory stocks.

Meanwhile, Brig. General Matthew Baccay, regional director of the Police Regional Office -3, appealed to the public to refrain from using illegal firecrackers to avoid injuries.

“Instead of using firecrackers, we could all welcome the New Year with other forms of merriment to ensure a safe and healthy celebration of the holiday festivity,” Baccay said in social media post.

He said the entire police force in Central Luzon is continuously on standby to ensure the safe and peaceful celebration of the New Year.

He also reminded the public not to get scared in reporting to authorities anybody who will fire a gun whether policeman or civilian.

Source: Philippines News Agency