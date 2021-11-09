﻿Mall’s Christmas Village enlivens mood amid pandemic

In a bid to boost the spirit and hope of residents, a mall here lighted its Christmas Village centerpiece on Friday night.

The Village features nutcrackers and Christmas trees in various sizes while gift items and sweet treats are available from vendors’ carts.

Mallgoers may also opt to dine in the gazebos near the attraction.

“As this year’s Christmas centerpiece gets illuminated, the mall is hopeful that it’s the start of brighter and joyous days for everyone. It is also the mall’s way of bringing hope and love for the mallgoers,” mall public relations manager Krystal Gayle Agbulig said in an interview.

Completing the holiday vibe are Christmas songs played until closing time since the start of the ‘Ber’ months.

The mall management assures that minimum health and safety protocols are followed.

Source: Philippines News Agency