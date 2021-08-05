﻿Malaysian-led IMT vows full support to AFP peace campaigns

The Malaysian-led International Monitoring Team (IMT) has vowed to support the peace campaigns of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), especially here in Mindanao.

Maj. Gen. Datuk Hamdan Bin Hj. Ismail of the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces made the assurance Wednesday when he led the IMT-Batch 16 (IMT-16) in a visit to the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) headquarters here.

The IMT, composed of 60 members based in Cotabato City, monitors the peace process between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The IMT is responsible for monitoring the security, humanitarian, rehabilitation, and development aspects, as well as socio-economic assistance and civilian protection.

The team is led by Malaysia, with members from Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Japan, Libya, Norway, and subsequently the European Union.

The IMT-16 was welcomed with a company-sized military honors by the Westmincom personnel.

Hamdan was received by the two deputy commanders of Westmincom, Brig. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete and Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas together with Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Basilan commander, and the Command Staff at the Laong Laan Hall of the Westmincom headquarters.

Hamdan, in an interaction, told the Westmincom officials that the IMT is always at the AFP’s back, especially in the peace campaigns.

“We are deeply honored to be visited by the head of one of our reliable partners who genuinely support us in the accomplishment of our mission,” Nafarrete said.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., Westmincom chief, thanked, through Nafarrete, Hamdan and wished him well during his stay in Mindanao.

Hamdan joined the Malaysian Armed Forces on March 1, 1985. He has served the organization for 35 years and was promoted to the rank of Major General on March 4, 2020.

The IMT-16 was inducted on March 24, 2021, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and was subsequently deployed to the Philippines end of the same month.

The IMT-16 is comprised of five officers of the Malaysian Army; three officers of the Royal Malaysian Navy; three officers of the Royal Malaysian Air Force; two officers of the Royal Malaysian Police; and three Administrative and Diplomatic Officers of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Prime Minister’s Department.

Source: Philippines News Agency