﻿Makati locks down select areas to contain Covid-19 spread

The Makati City government on Saturday enforced a lockdown in Barangay Pio del Pilar (District 1) to control the spread of coronavirus infections to adjacent villages.

Under Executive Order 6, Mayor Abby Binay declared select areas of Barangay Pio del Pilar as critical zones and placed them under a three-day localized enhanced community quarantine (LECQ) beginning 12:01 a.m. on Saturday until 11:59 p.m. on March 16.

In Zone 1, affected areas are Mayor Street (from Cuangco Street to Jerry Street), Jerry Street (entire street), Cuangco Street (from Mayor Street to M. Reyes Street), and M. Reyes Street (from Cuangco Street to Arguelles Street).

LECQ areas under Zone 2 are Arguelles Street (from Evangelista Street to A. Apolinario Street), Apolinario Street (from Arguelles Street to Calhoun Street), Calhoun Street (from A. Apolinario Street to Evangelista Street), and Evangelista Street (from Calhoun Street to Arguelles Street).

Residents of the affected areas will undergo swab testing and will not be allowed outside for the duration of the three-day lockdown.

Food assistance will be provided.

The house-to-house swab testing is ongoing to identify and isolate positive patients.

Food and other essential deliveries will be allowed but must be coordinated with the city’s public safety department.

The drop-off area of delivery items will only be on Arguelles Street.

“The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit is now exerting massive efforts to identify, isolate, and treat those residents infected with the dreaded disease,” Binay said in a statement.

The move is part of the zoning containment strategy to prevent the spread of infection.

“Through this, we can monitor the number of cases more accurately and adopt a calibrated response that can adapt to the emerging conditions,” she said.

As of March 11, Makati had 701 active cases out of 12,249 total confirmed infections, 11,110 recoveries, and 438 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency