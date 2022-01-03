﻿Makati hotel vows ‘severe’ sanctions after protocol breach

The Makati City three-star hotel involved in a breach of Covid-19 quarantine protocol has admitted its fault and vowed it will be “dealt with severely” to avoid a repeat of the incident.

In a statement on Saturday, Berjaya Makati Hotel, located along Makati Avenue in Barangay Poblacion that is known for multiple bars and hotels, said it failed to stop a returning Filipino from leaving its facility to attend a party at a nearby establishment on Dec. 23, 2021.

The breach happened the day after Gwyneth Anne Chua checked in upon arrival from Los Angeles, California.

The hotel initially denied the incident but the Department of Tourism said it received evidence, including videos sent by Chua’s fellow party-goers.

“This was the only incident of its kind in the nearly two years that we have served as a quarantine hotel, and we will make sure that it is the last,” the statement reads. “We can only make up for it by being an exemplar of compliance moving forward.”

Chua tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the party and may have infected about 15 others, as of the most recent update.

The hotel assured it is fully cooperating with all government agencies that are investigating the incident, which was met with widespread condemnation.

“This was a very serious breach given the pandemic’s disastrous impact on lives and livelihood,” admitted the hotel, owned by Malaysian hospitality group Berjaya Hotels & Resorts.

Appropriate charges will be filed against the violators of health and safety protocols, authorities assured, while the hotel said it will impose severe sanctions.

“Any employee found errant by commission or omission will be dealt with severely to deter a repeat of what happened,” it said.

