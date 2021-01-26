﻿Makati distributes 72-hour emergency kits

Some 8,232 city hall employees and detailed national agency personnel in Makati have received free emergency kits from the local government, Mayor Abby Binay said on Monday.

Binay said the city government has prioritized the provision of 72-hour emergency kits to its local workers to help them become resilient amid the public health crisis.

“We want to ensure that our front-liners and other city hall personnel are well-equipped not only to survive but to continue providing critical services to Makatizens even during emergencies,” Binay said in a social media post.

Binay said the initiative will also ensure the city workers’ uninterrupted public service during disasters or any calamities.

“We need to take care of our workforce and build their resilience to any kind of crisis if we are to continuously serve our constituents amid this pandemic and other disasters that may occur,” Binay said.

Each emergency kit contains necessities sufficient for three days including five moist towelettes, two SOS water pouches, two 12-hour light sticks, one food bar, one thermal blanket, one N95 respirator mask, one ID card holder with lanyard, and an emergency card.

Binay said it would help an individual survive a disaster while waiting for rescuers to arrive.

To date, around 3,417 regular employees, 4,795 casual employees, and 20 contractual employees benefitted from the initiative, according to the city government.

Those who received the emergency kits include staff and personnel from the Public Safety Department, Department of Environmental Services, Department of Engineering and Public Works, Makati Action Center, Makati Riders, Makati Social Welfare Department, General Services Department, Makati Health Department, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Personnel from the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection and the Philippine National Police were also provided with personal emergency kits.

Source: Philippines News agency