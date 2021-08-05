﻿Major airport, seaport projects to boost Caraga dev’t: Tugade

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday formally unveiled major airport and seaport development projects that will further boost the connectivity of the Caraga Region.

In a ceremony at the Butuan Airport, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said these include the asphalt overlay of the airport’s runway, the improvement of the terminal interior and exterior features, and the establishment of a Malasakit Hall at the airport.

Tugade also officially opened the newly-improved Cantilan Port situated in Cantilan town in Surigao del Sur.

“It is the mandate of President Rodrigo Duterte for the DOTr to provide comfort and convenience to the Filipino people, especially during their travels,” Tugade said.

He added that the improvements of the Butuan Airport and the Port of Cantilan will also provide equitable and inclusive growth in Caraga Region.

The asphalt overlay of the runway of Butuan Airport had a total cost of PHP91.2 million while the improvement of the terminal interior and exterior features of the airport cost PHP2.5 million.

The Malasakit Hall, situated at the compound of Butuan Airport, will serve as a transient spot for travelers.

The PHP7-million Malasakit Hall has a clinic, a childcare room, lounge, prayer room, washroom, and concession space for passenger convenience.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Cantilan Port includes the construction of a reinforced concrete wharf and the construction of a backup area.

The improvement of the seaport has a total cost of PHP198.4 million.

The opening of the newly completed projects on Thursday was also attended by Capt. Jim C. Sydiongco, Director-General of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago.

Land Transportation Office Regional Director Nordy Plaza, Butuan City Administrator Reynaldo Desiata, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Caraga OIC-director Maria Kristina Cassion also welcomed Tugade during the ceremony.

Source: Philippines News Agency