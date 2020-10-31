﻿Maharlika Manila scores 1st PFL win

Maharlika Manila got its first-ever win in the Philippines Football League (PFL) after nipping preseason favorite Stallion Laguna, 2-1, on Saturday at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona.

A second-half comeback was all Maharlika Manila, the newcomer in the league, needed to shock Stallion Laguna, which was just making its season debut.

Stallion Laguna was on pace for a blowout when Ibrahim Ndour opened the attack with a 29th-minute close-range goal off a Toto Villareal feed.

Jose Montelibano, however, found a breach in Stallion Laguna’s backline, leading to MJ Libre feeding him for the breakthrough equalizer in the 53rd minute.

Substitute Jeremy Theuer won it for Maharlika Manila in the 75th minute, converting on a Charlie Beaton through ball assist.

Maharlika Manila momentarily ties opening night winners United City and Kaya Iloilo at the top of the table with the full three points.

United City will face Mendiola, while Kaya Iloilo battles the Azkals Development Team in the nighttime twinbill later Saturday.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY