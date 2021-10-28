﻿Maguindanao village councilman, companion slain in ambush

A police manhunt is underway against two “persons of interest” who allegedly shot dead a village councilman and his companion here on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Fayeed Cana, spokesperson of the Maguindanao police provincial office, on Wednesday identified the victims as Mansor Andil, 34 village councilor of Barangay Pandag, and Aliakbar Abdulatip, 37, both of Pandag town in Maguindanao.

The victims were on board a motorbike when gunmen on a separate motorbike were seen by several villagers tailing them along the national highway in Barangay Makir at past 4 p.m.

The villagers heard a succession of gunfire and later found two men lying dead beside the highway.

Cana said the two assailants were earlier captured by security cameras suspiciously loitering near the municipal town hall before the shooting.

Lt. Col. Rommel Dela Vega, Datu Odin Sinsuat town police chief, said the victims died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found seven empty shells for a .45-caliber pistol at the scene.

“The motive of the attack is yet to be determined,” Dela Vega said.

“It was an ambush, two men down,” said Aliakbar Alim Sanilan, a resident of the village who lives near the crime scene.

Police follow-up operations are ongoing.

Source: Philippines News Agency