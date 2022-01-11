﻿Maguindanao mayor claims series of attacks directed at him

Mayor Victor Samama here believes he was the target of the series of harassments, which included a strafing and grenade explosion, that hit this town on two separate occasions.

“These could be the handiwork of my political opponents,” Samama told reporters here Monday.

A member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) manning a coronavirus disease 2019 control point in Barangay Poblacion was injured when gunmen strafed his location last Friday night.

The mayor said the BPAT detachment, which was near his home, was attacked by gunmen on Friday with the bullets hitting his vehicle parked nearby.

On Saturday night, he said a rifle grenade attack also hit a house near his home at the town proper.

Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said an initial investigation showed that the strafing and rifle grenade attacks appeared to be directed toward the house of the mayor.

Bongcayao has appealed to the town residents to help the police prevent violence by providing timely and accurate information about lawlessness, especially the carrying of guns by unauthorized individuals.

Source: Philippines News Agency