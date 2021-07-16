﻿Magnolia acquires Escoto as PBA opens 46th season

Magnolia retooled its roster on the eve of its Philippine Basketball Association season (PBA) debut by acquiring center Russel Escoto.

The league’s trade committee approved on Thursday the deal that sent Escoto to the Hotshots from the Terrafirma Dyip, although the swap was only announced on Friday as the league unwraps its 46th season at Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Terrafirma did not get an active player in return but acquired Magnolia’s second round pick for the Season 48 Draft.

Mainly playing as backup to Mo Tautuaa, Escoto played sparingly for San Miguel last season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in the elimination round.

Escoto was traded to the Dyip in February as part of the trade package that dealt CJ Perez to the Beermen.

He will join a Hotshots frontline that has Jack Corpuz, Ian Sangalang, Kyle Pascual, Aris Dionisio, and veteran Rafi Reavis.

Magnolia will begin its season against Phoenix on Saturday, right after Terrafirma begins its Joshua Munzon era against TNT.

Friday’s opening triplebill will feature Alaska versus Blackwater at 12:30 p.m., Rain or Shine versus NLEX at 3 p.m., and Meralco against NorthPort at 6 p.m.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the PBA opening subject to strict compliance with health and safety protocols.

No spectators will be allowed inside the venue.

