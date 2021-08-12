﻿Magnitude 7.1 quake jolts DavOr

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that is tectonic in origin jolted Davao Oriental early Thursday but no damage was reported.

The quake struck 95 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Governor Generoso at 1:46 a.m. and had a depth of 39 km.

The earthquake was felt in other parts of Mindanao and some areas in the Visayas.

Intensity V was felt in Governor Generoso, City of Mati, Baganga, and Lupon, Davao Oriental; City of Tagum, City of Panabo, Carmen, and Nabunturan, Davao del Norte; General Santos City; Alabel, and Malungon, Sarangani.

Intensity IV, on the other hand, was reported in City of Davao; Kiblawan, Davao del Sur; City of Koronadal, Tampakan, Tupi, and Polomolok, South Cotabato; Glan, Malapatan, and Kiamba, Sarangani; Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

Intensity III was felt in Kabacan, Cotabato; Bayugan, Agusan del Sur, and Intensity II in Cagayan de Oro City; Maasim, Sarangani; Arakan and Banisilan, Cotabato.

Intensity I was also reported in Mambajao, Camiguin Island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), meanwhile, recorded the following instrumental intensities:

Intensity IV – General Santos City; Kiamba, Sarangani

Intensity III – San Francisco and Hinunangan, Southern Leyte; Abuyog Leyte; Kidapawan City

Intensity II – Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte; Dulag and Palo, Leyte; Surigao City

Intensity I – Alangalang and Carigara, Leyte

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake, while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Both aftershocks and damages are expected from the magnitude 7.1 quake, Phivolcs said.

No damage

No damage was reported following the quake, the Mati city government in Davao Oriental said.

Ben Jason Tesiorna, Mati City Information Officer, told Philippine News Agency (PNA) that no untoward incident was reported from all 26 barangays.

“Barangay personnel especially around the coastal barangays are continuously monitoring their respective area of responsibilities for any possible damages to structures or sudden rise of the seawater level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Panabo, Davao del Norte said no damage was reported in high-rise structures such as Maryknoll College of Panabo Inc. and Rivera Medical Center Inc.

It continues to monitor buildings and other areas in the city.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said it has yet to receive reports of major damage from the earthquake.

“Wala pa siyang sitrep (situation report) pero per coordination, wala namang damage na pumasok (there is no situation report yet but per our coordination, there are still no reports of damage coming in),” NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad told reporters.

Jalad said some buildings, however, sustained some cracks due to the tremor.

“Well, (sabi) sa ibang sources, may mga konting crack sa ibang building but not that much. Hinihintay pa natin yung mga yung official report kasi ng LGU but it looks like wala namang nangyayari na nakakatakot like collapse of building, parang wala, kasi malalaman natin agad yan (Well, some sources said there are some cracks reported in some buildings but these are not that much. We are still waiting for official reports coming from the local government unit but it looks like no major and scary damage like a collapsed building took place. We would know about that immediately),” Jalad said.

Jalad said they have yet to receive reports of casualties from the earthquake.

