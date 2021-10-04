﻿Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro early Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor occurred at 5:59 a.m. with its epicenter traced at 10 kilometers northwest of Sablayan.

It was tectonic which indicated a movement in the Earth’s crust and had a depth of 10 km.

Intensity III was also felt in Santa Cruz, and Intensity II in Magsaysay, Occidental Mindoro and Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro.

On the other hand, the Philvocs’ instruments measured the tremor at Intensity III in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, Intensity II in Batangas City, and Intensity I in Mulanay and Mabuan, Quezon, and Tagaytay City, Cavite.

The Phivolcs has so far recorded at least 31 aftershocks ranged from 1.6 to 4.6.

On Sept. 27, the Philvocs recorded a 5.7-magnitude quake that also jolted Looc, Occidental Mindoro and was felt in various areas, including in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Rizal and Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency