﻿Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Batangas

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted Batangas early Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 19 kilometers northwest of Calatagan at 2:14 a.m. and had a depth of 131 km.

Intensity II was felt in Calatagan. Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

The following instrumental intensities were recorded:

Intensity II – Calapan City, and Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Makati City; Olongapo City;

Intensity I – Batangas City, and Calatagan, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Plaridel, Bulacan; Marikina City

Instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said it is not expecting aftershocks or damage from the quake.

Source: Philippines News Agency