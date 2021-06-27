﻿Magnitude 5.0 quake rocks Surigao Sur town

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 14 kilometers (km) southeast of Cagwait at 3:14 p.m.

It had a depth of 26 km.

Intensity III was felt in Bislig City while Instrumental Intensity II was recorded in Surigao City; Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; and Abuyog, Leyte.

Instrumental Intensity I was also recorded in Cagayan de Oro City.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are possible, but damage is not expected.

Damage starts at Intensity VI, based on Phivolcs’ scale.

Source: Philippines News Agency