﻿Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Quezon, nearby areas

A magnitude 4.9 quake jolted Quezon province and nearby areas at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday.

The quake, which is tectonic in origin, struck 9 kilometers northwest of General Nakar in Quezon and had a depth of 13 kilometers.

Intensity IV was felt in General Nakar, Quezon; Malolos City and San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan; Lumban, Laguna; Quezon City, Caloocan City and Makati City in Metro Manila; and Rodriguez, Rizal.

Intensity III was recorded in Lucban, Quezon, Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija; Malabon City; Talim Island and Binangonan, Rizal; and Intensity II — Santa Cruz, Laguna; San Mateo, Antipolo City, and Tanay, Rizal; Marikina City; Navotas City; Plaridel, Bulacan.

Intensity I was reported in Guinayangan, Quezon.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity IV – Navotas City

Intensity III – Dolores, Quezon; Plaridel, Malolos City and Calumpit, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; Marikina City; Quezon City; Pasig City; Mandaluyong City; Malabon City; San Juan City;

Intensity II – Palayan City, Nueva Ecija; Baler, Aurora; Gumaca, Quezon; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Las Piñas City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan;

Intensity I – Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Muntinlupa City; Guinayangan, Lucena City and Lucban, Quezon; Daet, Camarines Norte; Carmona and Bacoor City, Cavite

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake while instrumental intensity is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said aftershocks are possible, while damages are not expected from the magnitude 4.9 quake.

Earlier, Phivolcs director Renato Solidum Jr. said damage starts at Intensity VI based on Phivolcs’ scale.

Source: Philippines News agency