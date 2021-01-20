﻿Mabalacat City eyes central hub, centers for Covid vaccination

The city government here is eyeing to put up a central vaccination hub and six separate centers for its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) immunization program.

Mayor Crisostomo Garbo said on Tuesday the city will use its rural health units for the city’s inoculation program when the Covid-19 vaccines become available for the residents here.

The city government has allotted some PHP50 million from its budget for the procurement of the vaccines.

Garbo and the rest of the member-mayors of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) resolved to purchase vaccines from the British-Swedish drug-maker AstraZeneca due to its safety, higher efficacy, and low maintenance requirements.

The mayor said the city government is also looking at a tripartite agreement with AstraZeneca and the Department of Health (DOH) as part of the acquisition deal for the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Mayroon na po tayong prosesong ginagawa at may inilabas na po akong executive order na tinatalaga ko ang mga Mabalacat City Task Force for Covid-19 vaccination (We already have a process in place and I have issued an executive order assigning the Mabalacat City Task Force for Covid-19 vaccination),” he said in an official social media post.

Garbo also said initial stage of the vaccination will prioritize the city’s medical workers in the front-line, indigent senior citizens, uniformed personnel and other front-line workers.

“Tayo po ay kumikilos na at sisikapin po natin na ang lahat ay mabigyang-bakuna. Bukod sa ating pondo, tayo po ay dudulog at maghihintay din sa ilalaan ng national at provincial government sa ating bawat localities (We are making actions and we will try to get everyone vaccinated. Apart from our funds, we will also approach and wait for the national and provincial government to provide for each of our localities,” the mayor said.

He assured that there is an appropriate safekeeping of the vaccines through a central storage hub complete with transport and cooler units.

